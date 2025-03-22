US large-cap growth has taken it on the chin so far in 2025. The Russell 1000 Growth Index is easily in correction territory through March 19, according to WisdomTree’s Daily Dashboard. Furthermore, all the (formerly) Magnificent Seven stocks, now notoriously known as the “Lag 7” are
VUG: Mag 7 Now The Lag 7, Better Valuation, Weaker Chart
Summary
- US large-cap growth stocks, particularly the Russell 1000 Growth Index, are in correction territory, with the "Lag 7" stocks all down year-to-date.
- VUG's valuation has improved, but its technical chart shows a possible bear flag, indicating caution despite a 10% selloff.
- Key events for VUG's top holdings, including Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, could drive volatility ahead of Q1 earnings reports.
- Seasonal trends are bullish through July, but VUG's technical indicators suggest potential further downside, with support around $328-$330 and resistance at $392-$400.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.