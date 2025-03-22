Enel Chile Is Fairly Valued, After A Record 2024 That Is Challenging To Repeat
Summary
- Enel Chile's 2024 results met expectations, driven by stable pricing, strong cash flows, and favorable hydrology, despite a $100 million storm-related settlement.
- The company reaffirmed its 2027 net income targets of $500–700 million, implying an 11–15% earnings yield on current market cap, maintaining a Buy rating.
- Hydrology reversion and reliance on cheaper Argentinian gas will impact future profitability, with increased capex in battery storage projects to offset hydro generation declines.
- An accounting change to USD functional currency affected Q4 earnings, but future FX impacts should be mitigated by continued hedging strategies.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.