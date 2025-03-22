From a technical standpoint, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) has arguably just bounced off lows for the third time in the last 12-months. Each of the prior lows preceded significant rallies (see chart below). In addition, the fundamentals of the
XSD: Semiconductor ETF Is Bouncing Off Lows For The Third Time
Summary
- Semiconductors are crucial for 21st-century tech growth, driven by AI, smartphones, EVs, and high-speed networking, and more, making them essential for a diversified portfolio.
- The semiconductor sector's long-term growth potential remains robust, as evidenced by the superior returns of SMH and FSELX compared to broad market indexes.
- Despite strong fundamentals, XSD's underweighting of large-cap leaders like Nvidia and TSMC has led to lagging performance over the past five years.
- I have changed my rating on XSD and now recommend selling XSD and reallocating to FSELX and/or SMH.
