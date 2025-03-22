FedEx Corp.: Management's Optimism Has Gone Too Far (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 22, 2025 9:57 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX) StockFDX
Vinay Utham, CFA
908 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • FedEx's Q3 report showed mixed results with a top-line beat but a bottom-line miss, leading to another lowered FY25 guidance due to macroeconomic challenges.
  • Management's bullish tone contrasts with continuous guidance cuts, raising concerns about their credibility and the effectiveness of initiatives like DRIVE and Network 2.0.
  • The Freight spinoff remains on track, offering a potential long-term investment opportunity, but the current stock is overvalued and faces significant headwinds.
  • Downgrading FDX from HOLD to SELL due to overvaluation, poor momentum, and management's overconfidence amidst ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and inflationary pressures.

Businessman with face pressed against wall, profile, close-up

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Last time I talked about FedEx Corp (FDX), I dissected the company’s Q2 report as well as the management’s mega announcement that they would spin off the Freight business. I

This article was written by

Vinay Utham, CFA
908 Followers
Associate Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London. I am also a CFA charterholder. In addition, I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have six years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on Behavioural Finance, Corporate Governance, Activist Hedge Funds, Cryptocurrencies and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. I also currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, titled The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News