Over the past twelve months, the Utilities Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) has been the top-performing SPDR sector fund. Since last March, XLU has delivered a 24% return, about three times the S&P 500's 8.4%. Investor interest in XLU has
XLU: Utilities Offer Defensive Potential Against Slowing Economy And Resurgent Inflation (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- My outlook on utility funds has improved due to the sector's high correlation to gold, driven by an inherent hedge against a potential rise in inflation.
- Abnormally high utility stock valuations may be justified if utility stocks are the only sector with both low cyclical risk and positive inflation exposure.
- Although inflation may slow with the economy, the state of the fiscal budget and debt points to an inevitable significant and sustained inflation wave over the next decade.
- The XLU ETF offers excellent economic defense, but growing bipartisan antitrust sentiment and utility lobbying regulations may hamper utilities' ability to raise rates in the long term.
- I expect XLU to rise if gold has another leg up, but I am neutral for now as market sentiment seems to be shifting toward cyclical risk concerns.
