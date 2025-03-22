SuRo Capital: NAV Continues To Dip As AI Investments Ramp Up

Mar. 22, 2025 10:23 AM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)SSSS
Pacifica Yield
12.35K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • SuRo Capital's total returns of 32% over the past year are driven by closing a discount to NAV, not NAV expansion.
  • The portfolio includes significant stakes in AI companies like CoreWeave and OpenAI, with CoreWeave's upcoming IPO set to be a critical driver of NAV.
  • Despite strong returns, SuRo's NAV has declined, raising concerns about the sustainability of future gains amid moderated AI stock enthusiasm.
  • SuRo's share buyback program has reduced outstanding shares, but NAV per share continues to decline.

OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Runway, Perplexity AI, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, character.ai, Suno AI and Baidu Ernie Bot. Assorted AI apps

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) has delivered total returns to its common shareholders of 32% over the last 1-year as the market buys into the growth-stage venture capital portfolio of AI and technology companies and

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield
12.35K Followers
The equity market is a powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, REITs, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SSSS Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SSSS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SSSS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News