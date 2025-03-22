SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) has delivered total returns to its common shareholders of 32% over the last 1-year as the market buys into the growth-stage venture capital portfolio of AI and technology companies and
SuRo Capital: NAV Continues To Dip As AI Investments Ramp Up
Summary
- SuRo Capital's total returns of 32% over the past year are driven by closing a discount to NAV, not NAV expansion.
- The portfolio includes significant stakes in AI companies like CoreWeave and OpenAI, with CoreWeave's upcoming IPO set to be a critical driver of NAV.
- Despite strong returns, SuRo's NAV has declined, raising concerns about the sustainability of future gains amid moderated AI stock enthusiasm.
- SuRo's share buyback program has reduced outstanding shares, but NAV per share continues to decline.
