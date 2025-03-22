I have a bucket-list of places I'd like to visit, and I'll be crossing one of them off my list shortly with a trip to Puerto Rico. Rather than stay in resort style accommodations, I'll be renting a house, which took
Northwestern Energy Group: A Moment In The Sun
Summary
- Northwestern Energy is benefiting from investors looking to utilities as one way of investing for the AI surge.
- Management aims for 4-6% earnings growth, but faces uncertainties due to pending rate reviews and reliance on external energy sources.
- Northwestern's $2.74 billion capital plan is a baseline to be funded by operating cash and debt, however opportunities beyond the specific scope of the plan would likely require new equity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NWE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.