HDV: Sector Concentration And Valuation Are A Concern

Philipp Brohl
Summary

  • HDV is trading at a P/E ratio of 19.59 and 3.41% dividend yield, which is attractive compared to current market valuations, but above the long-term historical average.
  • The ETF makes concentrated bets on energy, a cyclical sector I wouldn't overweight at current valuations.
  • With 75 positions and 9.22% of the assets in the single-largest holding, HDV can't be considered well-diversified and therefore shouldn't be a major position in your portfolio.
  • I expect long-term returns of 6-7% a year going forward, and therefore it doesn't fit my investing style of low risk/high returns, and I rate HDV a hold.
As a value investor, I am always looking for high-quality companies that trade at below-average valuations. This naturally results in higher dividend yields and higher expected returns.

However, analyzing companies and reading annual reports takes a lot of time and effort. Wouldn't

Philipp is a seasoned value investor with nearly 20 years of experience in the field. He takes a global approach to investment opportunities, seeking out undervalued companies that offer a significant margin of safety, leading to attractive dividend yields and returns. While he does not limit his investments to specific sectors or countries, he focuses only on companies he thoroughly understands and can reasonably assess for future growth potential. Philipp is particularly enthusiastic when he identifies a company with a solid earnings track record trading at less than 8x free cash flow, which inspired his username: 8xfreecash.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

