With the stock markets continuing to shy away from all-time highs amid sharply raised volatility, I continue to advocate that investors rotate more of their portfolios into smaller-cap value stocks: particularly in companies that have their own independent catalysts to
Crocs: With Fresh Buybacks And HEYDUDE Stabilization, Leap In
Summary
- Crocs is an excellent value stock to invest in during the market downturn, with its shares down ~25% over the past year.
- Crocs reported accelerating revenue growth in Q4, driven by a resurgence in DTC performance for its lagging subsidiary HEYDUDE.
- The company is marketing HEYDUDE more aggressively via TikTok and celebrity endorsements.
- These moves are helping the company to hit higher ASPs and full-price sales, but operating margins are also waning on higher marketing spend.
- Still, at an ~8x forward P/E ratio, Crocs is an excellent buy, especially with plenty of expansion potential overseas (China is growing at a >60% clip).
