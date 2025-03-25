BSTZ: I'm Buying This CEF At -8.13% Discount To NAV And Double-Digit Yield
Summary
- I am bullish on the BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust due to its potential for income and capital appreciation, trading at an -8.13% discount to NAV.
- BSTZ's contingent limited-term structure offers a guaranteed liquidity event at NAV in 2031, mitigating risks associated with CEFs trading at discounts.
- BSTZ generates a 14.35% yield through an option overlay strategy, providing steady monthly income and potential for significant appreciation over the next 6 years.
- Investing in BSTZ now offers an attractive valuation, with the opportunity for double-digit yields and share price convergence to NAV by 2031.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BSTZ, BST, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.