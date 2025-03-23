The North American natural gas market is shifting rapidly. LNG export capacity is quickly expanding, with the LNG Canada and new U.S. Gulf Coast terminals set to drive higher demand. At the same time, AI-driven data centers are pushing for higher electricity consumption, with the need
Peyto Exploration & Development: Dividend Yield Might Double In Two Years
Summary
- Peyto is a low-cost, high-margin natural gas producer offering a sustainable 8% dividend yield backed by disciplined capital allocation and strong hedging.
- Base-case 2030 projections suggest a potential for 19% dividend yield by 2027, resulting from production growth and rising gas prices.
- Even in a bear case with sub-$3 Henry Hub prices, Peyto’s strong balance sheet and cost structure ensure dividend stability, offering a margin of safety for investors.
