When It Comes To Investing, Nobody's Perfect, But Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad

Mar. 22, 2025 11:43 PM ET, , , , , , , 2 Comments
Damon Judd
Summary

  • Predicting market outcomes is challenging; my recommendations are based on historical data and probabilities rather than certainties.
  • I reviewed my 2025 picks: 67% of Buy ratings and 78% of Hold ratings delivered positive alpha, outperforming many experts.
  • Midstream energy and covered call income funds have shown strong performance, while recent market corrections impacted some picks.
  • Long-term income generation remains the focus, with recent market actions turning some winners into learners, offering valuable lessons.

Young Boy Businessman Shoots Arrows at Target

RichVintage

“It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future” -- Yogi Berra

Many analysts attempt to predict the future when it comes to making recommendations whether to buy, hold, or sell a given security. It is primarily what we do here

This article was written by

Damon Judd
Now retired, I am an income-oriented investor seeking high yield income to support my lifestyle in retirement.I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for mostly dividend paying income stocks and funds (BDCs, REITs, CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my pension and Social Security. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXLC, NXG, BMEZ, SLVO, SMCY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

