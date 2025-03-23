There has been a significant tone shift in markets so far in 2025. Tech and Discretionary lag while last year’s underperforming areas, including the Health Care and Energy sectors, have caught a bid. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (
Edwards Lifesciences: Double-Digit Top Line And EPS Growth Ahead
Summary
- Health Care and Energy sectors outperform in 2025, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF up 7% YTD, while Edwards Lifesciences lags.
- Despite a solid Q4 earnings beat, EW's shares remain undervalued with a reduced P/E multiple of 33x, yielding a price target of $84.
- Key risks include slower TAVR growth in Japan and hospital demand uncertainties, but long-term sales growth targets remain optimistic.
- Technically, EW shares are rangebound with resistance at $76 and support between $67-$68, indicating potential sideways trading action.
