As projected in my last article on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) (TSX:AMD:CA), the selloff has hit a bottom around the $100 support level (to be specific, $95 was the rock bottom) and shares have
AMD: I'm Still Staying On The Sidelines After The GTC Week Rally
Summary
- I believe AMD’s recent bounce is driven by external factors, particularly, Nvidia's GTC week, and not a fundamental shift or major announcements.
- Analysts remain skeptical, with Mizuho Securities lowering AMD's price target due to challenges in AI growth, but still maintaining an outperform rating.
- I foresee upside this year, driven by the EPYC Turin CPU and the upcoming launch of the MI350 GPU. Additionally, the MI400 (Rubin competitor) will launch next year.
- I’m concerned that Q1 guidance may have underestimated inventory buildup in the client segment in H2 2024, potentially slowing growth this year.
- I rate AMD as a Hold right now. I will review my rating following Q1 2025 results.
