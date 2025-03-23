Walmart: Reality Check After The Disappointing Guidance (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Walmart's valuation multiples surged due to market share gains and digital business excitement, which are now coming back to earth.
- Walmart is no longer the largest company in terms of sales in North America, after being surpassed by Amazon, which is growing more than twice as fast.
- Despite strong Q4 results, Walmart's disappointing FY26 guidance, including lower sales and EPS growth, caused an 18% selloff.
- The margin expansion story is on hold, influenced by acquisitions and FX headwinds, leading to a conservative growth outlook.
- Downgraded to 'Hold' as EPS growth decelerates to 4%-5%, making Walmart less attractive compared to previous double-digit growth expectations.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
