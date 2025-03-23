Nvidia: Ignore The Noise And Buy The Dip
Summary
- Nvidia's growth outlook is strong, driven by the transition to inferencing, leading to the need for significant increases to compute capacity across the cloud services providers.
- Despite market concerns over Microsoft's data center lease cancellations, other hyperscalers have not followed suit, suggesting that this news may not have a material impact on growth in compute capacity.
- Nvidia began ramping up volume shipments of Blackwell GPUs, contributing $11b in sales in q4'24.
- I'm raising my rating to a STRONG BUY given the share price pullback and growth potential as AI expands across the digital to physical world.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.