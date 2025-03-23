Nike: The Dow's Version Of The Chicago White Sox

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Nike's Q3 revenue of $11.3 billion and EPS of $0.54 beat market expectations, despite a significant YoY decline and poor momentum.
  • Revenue detractors include a -15% change in Nike Brand Digital and -18% in Converse revenues, with FX effects causing a 7% revenue fall.
  • Nike is undergoing a restructuring, with management expecting further revenue shrinkage due to FX headwinds, inventory liquidations, and restructuring charges.
  • Despite challenges, Nike's strong brand and turnaround efforts suggest potential recovery, but a greater margin of safety is needed for confident investment.
  • I do much more than just articles at Sungarden YARP Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Nike Fans

hapabapa

Nike (NKE) reported Q3 revenue of $11.3 billion, a YoY change of 9%, but still enough to beat estimates by $240 million. The same logic applied to EPS, which was $0.54, down more than -30%, but still better than

SUNGARDEN YARP PORTFOLIO

By Rob Isbitts and Sungarden Investment Publishing

A community dedicated to navigating modern markets with consistency, discipline and humility

Full Access $1,500/year

Legacy pricing of $975 for first 35 subscribers, savings of 35%

  • Direct access to Rob and his live YARP portfolio, featuring a trademarked stock selection process he developed as a private portfolio and fund manager, and his decades of technical analysis experience.

  • 24/7 access to Sungarden’s investment research deck

  • Bottom-line analysis of stocks, ETFs, and option strategies

  • Trade alerts and rationale, delivered in real-time

  • Proprietary educational content

  • You won’t get: sales pitches, outlandish claims, greed-driven speculation




This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
7.1K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden YARP Portfolio, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NKE
--
NKE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News