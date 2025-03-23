I can still recall the first time I encountered Snap-on Inc. (SNA). At the age of ten, I was sitting in the driveway with my father, learning how to change the oil for the
Snap-on: Still An Incredible Company, Even After Decades Of Success
Summary
- Snap-on Inc. has shown consistent growth with a 10.8% average annual net profit increase over the past decade.
- The company benefits from the aging car market and the growing complexity of EVs and hybrids, driving demand for advanced tools.
- Snap-on's capital expenditures have decreased as a percentage of net income, indicating efficient innovation without excessive costs.
- Despite initial skepticism, Snap-on's strong financials and market position make it a compelling investment opportunity.
