Is The Correction Over?
Summary
- The market tried to muster a rally this week, and we are beginning to see early signs of a bottom forming.
- The market correction has significantly reversed investor sentiment over the last few weeks.
- The markets are currently in a tenuous position, and we must let things develop over the next few days or weeks.
- The markets saw a reversal in money flows this week, with various sectors and markets coming from deep oversold levels.
After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.
The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.
I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.
I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.