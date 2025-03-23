My contribution to Seeking Alpha started with an article on the Chinese E-Commerce behemoth Alibaba (BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) titled Alibaba: E-Commerce Giant In The Midst Of A Hurricane on November 19, 2020. It was just after the company's stock got punished
Alibaba: A Great Business Doesn't Have To Be A Great Investment
Summary
- My investment journey with Alibaba began post-Ant Group IPO suspension amidst a selloff when I started acquiring shares with high conviction.
- Three core principles developed during this four-year-long period, which became an integral part of my common-sense-based investing style.
- It helped me recognize that Alibaba was heavily undervalued, while Wall Street was calling China "uninvestable".
- The company has a scale, a moat, solid fundamentals, a substantial cash position compared to its debt, and keeps growing sales, which almost doubled since 2020.
- Alibaba is a wonderful business, and I saw it a long time ago. Yet, being right in investing is not enough. You have to be right at the right time.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.