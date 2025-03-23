Bank of Hawaii: Well Placed For Uncertain Times

Summary

  • Like banks at large, Bank of Hawaii has given back most of its post-election gains, as concerns mount about the direction of travel for the U.S. economy.
  • Margins are finally ticking up again on the back of recent interest rate cuts. Given a further tailwind from asset repricing, that should drive pretty strong growth ahead.
  • Bank of Hawaii's lending profile should support stronger asset quality in the event of a downturn, as evidenced by its historical performance versus peers.
honolulu waikiki skyline, oahu island, hawaii islands

Having previously been weighed down by its balance sheet dynamics, the macro environment for the Bank of Hawaii (BOH) has improved quite a bit since my last update in the summer, with interest rate cuts finally helping to power

I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BOH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

