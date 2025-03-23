Coca-Cola FEMSA: Currency Volatility Tempers Strong Results

Joseph E. Jones
(10min)

Summary

  • Coca-Cola FEMSA has shown steady revenue and earnings growth, solid margin expansion, and meaningful steps forward in its digital initiatives.
  • Despite strong local performance, peso depreciation significantly impacts USD-based earnings and dividends, leading to a more cautious outlook.
  • Current valuation at 14x forward earnings is reasonable, but currency volatility may limit upside potential until it stabilizes.
  • Given recent stock appreciation and currency-driven valuation pressures, I am lowering my rating from Buy to Hold, awaiting a more attractive re-entry point.

Coke Vending Machine

Juanmonino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Since my last article on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) (OTCPK:COCSF) in October, the stock has gained 5.5% bringing total returns to ~13% since I initiated coverage in July 2024. The company continues to deliver what long-term investors

This article was written by

Joseph Jones, professor at The University of Southern Mississippi, has over fifteen years of experience studying the market. He focuses on portfolio construction from a dividend growth investor's perspective. The insights expressed in his research are solely his own; they do not represent the views or financial interests of his employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

