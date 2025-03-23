GitLab: Holding Because A Close Competitor Has More Market Share

IR Research
8 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • GitLab's non-GAAP adjusted EBIT margins increased by 1,000 basis points to 10%, with a forecasted 200 basis point expansion for 2026, indicating slower profitability growth.
  • Despite potential for 30% adjusted EBIT margins, concerns arise about GTLB's product differentiation and market growth beyond $5 billion.
  • The market anticipates a decline in sales growth; a fair valuation would be a terminal multiple of 20x 2030 free cash flows.
  • With a SaaS model, deferred revenues, minimal CAPEX, and potential 28%-30% adjusted EBIT margins by 2030, the current share price appears justified.

Two young software developers working in office

Luis Alvarez

Investment Thesis

GitLab (GTLB) is down -15% over the past year against the broader market which is up 8%. They recently posted an encouraging increase in profitability, but guidance has left me a bit disappointed, and I think GitLab will

This article was written by

IR Research
8 Followers
An investor looking to identify companies with durable competitive advantages that hold moats over their respective industries. I value companies using a DCF approach using historical data as a benchmark to generate forecasts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GTLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GTLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News