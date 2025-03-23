The renewable energy segment has gone through quite a roller coaster ride over the past couple of years. When the previous Administration took the Oval Office, it experienced a massive boom due to an implementation of various
Brookfield Renewable Partners And Clearway Energy: 2 Bargains In 'Risk-Off' Renewable Energy Segment
Summary
- Renewable energy stocks have been volatile, initially booming under supportive policies, then declining due to high interest rates and a shift in energy policy under Trump.
- Current policies favoring fossil fuels and potential withdrawal of tax credits have led to significant underperformance of renewable energy stocks compared to the broader energy sector.
- Despite the challenging backdrop, I believe the market has overreacted, undervaluing renewable energy stocks relative to their strong underlying fundamentals.
- In this article I elaborate on my two favorite durable-income producing renewable stocks, which, in my view, have fallen in a bargain territory.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.