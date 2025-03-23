The mood in the stock markets continues to be incredibly skittish, and my top strategy to play the downturn is to rotate more and more of my portfolio into undervalued small-cap rebound stocks. With many of last
NerdWallet: An Excellent Value Stock For A Volatile Market
Summary
- Shares of NerdWallet have crashed more than 30% this year, creating another buying opportunity in this deep value stock.
- NerdWallet's risks include declining monthly unique users and a reduced margin profile, but these are already priced into the stock at ~5.5x adjusted EBITDA.
- Insurance products continue to drive outsized growth for NerdWallet, and the company is still expecting double-digit revenue growth in Q1.
