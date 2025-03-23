In our last analysis, E.ON SE (OTCPK:EONGY) investment delivered strong returns and aligned perfectly with EU market trends (Fig 1). The CDU/CSU victory positively impacted the German equity market, boosting investor sentiment. Additionally, the parliament has
E.ON: Positive Newsflow And Solid Execution, Still A Buy
Summary
- With 80% of its business in regulated networks, E.ON benefits from low-risk and high-visibility returns.
- E.ON plans €43 billion in investments from 2024-28, aiming to boost EBITDA and adjusted net income by +7% CAGR, targeting €11.3 billion EBITDA by 2028.
- The German parliament has passed a historic spending bill enabling the government to finance billions of euros in infrastructure. This is highly positive for E.ON.
- Despite a solid execution, the company still trades at a discount compared to peers.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.