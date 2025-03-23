The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) offers one of the most effective ways to gain exposure to the 20 largest companies in the S&P 500 index through a single investment vehicle. TOPT also appears
TOPT: A Lesser-Known S&P Top 20 ETF With A Strong Upside Potential
Summary
- iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF offers exposure to the 20 greatest S&P 500 companies, with a low expense ratio and moderate risk.
- The top 20 S&P 500 companies contributed 60% to the index's returns over the last five years, making TOPT an attractive investment.
- The recent market selloff presents a buying opportunity in TOPT, supported by robust earnings growth and attractive valuations in key sectors.
- TOPT provides diversified exposure to high-quality, fast-growing companies across various sectors, including technology, financial services, and consumer staples.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.