G-III Apparel Is Back To Attractive Levels, At 8x Earnings With Double Digit Underlying Growth

Quipus Capital
1.53K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • G-III Apparel Group delivered 10% YoY revenue growth in FY25, with owned brands growing at double-digit rates offsetting PVH license exits.
  • Margins expanded, and management issued strong forward guidance, yet G-III trades at just 7x FY26E earnings, presenting a buying opportunity.
  • FY26 revenue is guided down ~1% due to PVH headwinds, but owned brands are expected to grow at double-digit rates, with EPS slightly declining.
  • G-III's valuation is attractive at 6.5x FY26E earnings (8.5x adjusted for owned-brands only), supported by strong brand performance and a debt-free balance sheet, prompting a Buy rating.

Regent Street en la tienda del centro de Mayfair Karl Lagerfeld

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) closed fiscal 2025 with a very good fourth quarter, delivering 10% year-over-year revenue growth and a 3% increase for the full year.

Adjusting for the impact of the PVH license

This article was written by

Quipus Capital
1.53K Followers
Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GIII either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GIII Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIII

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIII
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News