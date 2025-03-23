Since late 2020, one of the worst-performing stocks in the market has been automotive technology company Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR). The LiDAR firm has seen its shares drop almost 99% from its peak as
Luminar: Sell The Earnings Rally
Summary
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. has been one of the worst-performing stocks since late 2020, with shares plummeting nearly 99% from their peak.
- The company beat heavily reduced revenue estimates for Q4 2024, but is still losing a lot of money and burning through significant cash.
- The 2025 revenue forecast was well below street estimates, and management is planning on large amounts of stock sales.
