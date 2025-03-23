Costco And Dollarama: Opposites In Many Ways But Twins On Outperformance

RB Equity
1.02K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Costco is a stellar retailer with exceptional fundamental performance and reputation, but its high P/E ratio poses a challenge for new investors.
  • Dollarama, a Canadian value retailer, offers a compelling investment alternative with a lower P/E ratio and strong international growth, especially in Latin America.
  • Both companies have proven international expansion strategies, but Dollarama's asset-light model and higher returns on capital make it an attractive option.
  • High initial multiples for both stocks pose risks, but Dollarama's valuation metrics and faster growth provide a more favorable investment outlook compared to Costco.

Balls balancing on scale

PM Images

Is There a Better Retailer Than Costco?

I don’t think so. This was Charlie’s favorite retailer; it is a fantastic company offering great value to the communities they serve. Not only with low prices, but also through their best-in-class treatment of

This article was written by

RB Equity
1.02K Followers
Striving to compound knowledge. Long-time fan of Warren and Charlie. Always invert. "To finish first, you must first finish". Investing own and family funds for +20 years. Senior finance roles at public and private corporations for most of that time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLMAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DLMAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLMAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
DLMAF
--
DOL:CA
--
COST:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News