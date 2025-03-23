Cronos Stock: Win Big Or Lose All

Disruptive Investor
5.41K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • I maintain a 'strong buy' rating for Cronos, despite regulatory headwinds, due to its strong fundamentals and potential for multibagger returns.
  • Cronos has shown positive progress with a robust cash buffer, 35% revenue growth, reduced EBITDA losses, and positive operating cash flows in FY 2024.
  • International expansion, strategic investments, and a focus on R&D are key drivers for Cronos' sustained top-line growth and market diversification.
  • Cronos' strong cash position, financial backing from Altria, and potential for EBITDA break-even in 12-18 months make it a compelling investment.

Close-up of natural pattern on cannabis leaf

Morsa Images

Reinitiating Coverage

I had initiated coverage on Cronos (CRON) in August 2024. I had opined that it’s a good time to buy Cronos stock considering the valuation and potential growth acceleration.

Since that initiation, Cronos stock has declined

This article was written by

Disruptive Investor
5.41K Followers
Analyst with interest in various asset classes for portfolio diversification. My field of expertise includes equities, precious metals, commodities and cryptocurrencies. Special interest and love for economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRON
--
CRON:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News