Williams-Sonoma: Plenty Of Uncertainties Going Into FY 2025
Summary
- I maintain a hold rating on Williams-Sonoma due to high valuation and uncertain macro conditions despite recent positive performance in 4Q24.
- WSM's 4Q24 earnings showed strong same-store sales growth and margin expansion, but FY25 guidance indicates flattish growth, raising concerns.
- The B2B segment shows promise for long-term growth and diversification, but tariff impacts and housing demand pose risks.
