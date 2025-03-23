High-yielding sectors have outperformed to begin 2025. With each of the seven “Magnificent” stocks down on the year, areas away from tech have shined amid increasing broader-market volatility. Energy (XLE) is the leading S&P 500 sector
HDV: Defensive Dividend Stocks Paying Off, But Caution Now Warranted
Summary
- High-yielding sectors like Energy, Health Care, and Utilities have outperformed in 2025, with HDV delivering a 6.3% YTD return.
- HDV is a large ETF with $11.2 billion AUM, offering a high 3.4% dividend yield but facing valuation concerns.
- Despite a strong uptrend, HDV faces resistance around $120, suggesting a prudent approach to taking profits amid mixed technical signals.
- I have a hold rating on HDV due to its elevated PEG ratio and potential near-term pullback, despite long-term bullish prospects.
