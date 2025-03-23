For almost a decade, I held research analyst positions in various investment firms, mostly in Toronto. In the summer of 2021, I left the city and moved into a yurt I built in the boreal forest, approximately 100km away from the closest paved road or grocery store.Self-sufficiency does not exist, as I replaced my dependency on grocery stores and utility providers with natural ecosystems and, ultimately, with God. Knowing that I am able to fulfill my basic needs even when alone in the woods allowed me to replace with love the feeling of anxiety I had in the city. I decided to change myself instead of waiting for the whole world to change. In the process, my previous self died, and I am now living a second life. I often have flashbacks from my time in the city; it feels like it was just a dream. At the end of the day, maybe this is what a human life is, just a short dream in a soul's eternal journey. A taste of space, time and polarity before returning back to the source of all creation, what First Nations call the Great Spirit. It is a mistake to confuse a symbol with the underlying reality it points toward. My love for financial markets is greater than ever. Losses have been my greatest teachers, and I now deeply understand the importance of timing to maximize the impact of my actions. My primary objectives in trading are to learn, to understand the incredible world I live in, and to grow as a soul. With this framework, money ensues on its own; it does not have to be pursued. Everything I have ever needed has always been provided at the exact right time, so there is no need to be greedy or in a rush. I often compare my life to a call option. The past demonstrates that I am willing to face elevated volatility to maximize its value. It is what I have purposely done by leaving my small French-speaking town in Québec and go live in Toronto. Similar to a salmon climbing back its native river, I then left the ocean of a big city and went back to where I came from. This journey has been the most beautiful thing that ever happened to me. I will turn 30 in a few months, and it is comforting to have finally found my personal definition of success. It was when I had the most success in the eyes of others that I felt the most empty inside.The volatility and challenges I have experienced have been the most precious gifts, and the greatest payoffs have also come from the greatest challenges. Comfort may well be one of the greatest killers in today's society. The capacity of a human being to adapt and grow is infinite; the compounding never stops.Writing has always been an essential tool in my research process, and I now want to share it with the world. If I get something right, tell yourself that I got lucky. I do not recommend anything to anyone, and if you read what I write too seriously, you may end up alone in the woods, so be careful."Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moth and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." Matthew 6:19Feel free to send me an email: d.d.95@hotmail.com