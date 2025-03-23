Though the stock market has decimated most growth stocks over the past months as fears of a rising trade war and a deteriorating U.S. economy rise, there have been a few bright pockets in the market that have been
Roku: Still A Long Runway For Growth, But Watch For Valuation
Summary
- Despite market downturns, Roku has risen ~5% in 2025, driven by strong Q4 results and a robust FY25 outlook for double-digit revenue growth and substantial adjusted EBITDA expansion.
- Roku benefits from long-term trends like cord-cutting and increased ad dollars in streaming, solidifying its platform growth and hardware strategy.
- Still, we should note that Roku is deeply discounting its hardware (with hardware gross margins sharply negative in Q4). Macro slowdown could also weaken ad pricing and platform margins.
- Stay long on Roku, but watch out for valuation as Roku sits at a rich ~26x adjusted EBITDA multiple.
