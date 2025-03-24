This article presents the highest-quality Dividend Champions, which are companies listed on U.S. exchanges that have consistently higher annual dividend payouts for at least 25 years. Subsequent articles will present the highest-quality Dividend Contenders (10–24 years) and Dividend Challengers (5-9 years).
The Highest-Quality Dividend Champions By Quality Scores
Summary
- I use a quality scoring system with six quality indicators, each worth five points, for a maximum score of 30.
- The highest-quality Dividend Champions score four or five points for each quality indicator. Only 15 of 137 Dividend Champions made the list of highest-quality Dividend Champions.
- Procter & Gamble, Automatic Data Processing, and Linde plc earned bragging rights as the highest-quality Dividend Champions in 2025.
- This is the first of three articles covering the highest-quality Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers by Quality Scores.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADP, CTAS, CVX, GD, NEE, PG, RLI, JNJ, SYK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.