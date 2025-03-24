Philip Morris International Is On Fire With Zyn: More Gains Ahead?
Summary
- Philip Morris International has surged 66% in the past year, outperforming even Nvidia amidst a market shift towards quality investments.
- Zyn, the company's nicotine pouch product, is flying off the shelves.
- Zyn's popularity among fraternities and affluent younger consumers has led to massive supply shortages.
- Philip Morris is expanding production to meet demand, expecting substantial sales growth this year.
- Higher sales and better margins paint a profitable picture going forward for Philip Morris shareholders.
