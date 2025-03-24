Eletrobrás: Still Room To Ride The Momentum After Q4
Summary
- Eletrobrás' 4Q24 results and 2025 outlook are positive, with key triggers like privatization agreement, improved electricity prices, and favorable market sentiment boosting the bullish thesis.
- Despite a 34% rally over the past three months, Eletrobras' ADR still trades below book value, with improving fundamentals and external catalysts supporting a Buy rating.
- Recent earnings show progress in revenue generation and deleveraging, despite some cost-related challenges, suggesting consistent returns for shareholders in 2025.
- Valuation remains attractive with significant upside potential and a margin of safety, even under conservative assumptions, reinforcing the bullish stance on EBR's ADR.
