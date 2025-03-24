Cardinal Health: A Safe Bet On U.S. Healthcare But Valuations Aren't Enticing
Summary
- Cardinal Health has outperformed the S&P 500 and the healthcare sector over the last 12-month period.
- The pharmaceutical and specialty solutions segment, driving most of CAH's revenue and profit, shows robust growth, particularly in branded and specialty pharmaceuticals.
- Performance should be better for the remainder of the year, recent acquisition and continued strength in utilization trends.
- Despite CAH's strong performance, its current valuation is high compared to historical benchmarks, leading to a hold rating due to limited upside potential.
