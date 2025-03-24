For the first time in a long time, international stocks are outperforming their U.S. peers in 2025 - and by a large margin, too. European stocks, in particular, have soared nearly 20% since the start of the year, especially on the back of a
Grab: A Great International Diversification Play (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Grab is a great choice to increase international exposure this year amid U.S. weakness, with the company expecting accelerating revenue growth in FY25.
- Grab's strong Q4 earnings, diverse service offerings, and significant growth potential in Southeast Asia make it an attractive long-term hold.
- Though expensive at ~28x forward adjusted EBITDA, Grab should be able to sustain a growth premium over better-known peers like Uber, especially as adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow ~40-50%.
