Trump Media: Truth Social Will Never Thrive, But Truth.Fi May
Summary
- The market correction has significantly impacted Trump Media, which saw a dramatic revaluation after peaking post-inauguration but has stabilized.
- DJT's primary revenue from Truth Social is negligible; the platform struggles with low user engagement and very few active users. It does not fill a niche with Musk running X.
- The launch of Truth.Fi, offering cryptocurrency and equity ETFs, could potentially drive profitability, but its success is uncertain given market conditions.
- Although TMTG has almost no revenue and material operating costs, it has sufficient current assets to bleed cash for years based on the 2024 pace.
- If TMTG can find a niche for "private label" Trump-policy-focused ETFs, it may find a high-margin revenue growth opportunity, given Trump's large fan base.
