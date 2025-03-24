Tesla: Beaten Down, Out-Of-Favor And A Strong Buy
Summary
- Tesla's stock has dropped 40% YTD due to political controversies, Cybertruck issues, and market maturation, but these are seen as short-term negatives.
- Despite recent setbacks, Tesla's long-term growth potential remains strong, supported by its leading position in the U.S. EV market and robust delivery volumes.
- Temporary factors like consumer boycotts and tariffs are expected to fade, offering a significant re-rating opportunity and potential alpha for investors.
- Tesla's market share and new model launches, particularly the refreshed Model Y, are poised to drive future sales, deliveries, and profits.
