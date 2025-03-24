SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has seen a big correction in the stock price since the recent earnings with the stock down by almost 30% after Q4 earnings. Some of the correction might be due to broader headwinds of tariffs
SoFi Technologies Shows Great Potential Despite Recession Fears
Summary
- SoFi Technologies stock has seen a correction of 30% since the recent earnings in which it was able to beat the estimates.
- The correction seems to be overdone as the fundamental numbers of the company are quite strong with 34% YoY growth in members and 26% YoY growth in adjusted revenue.
- The company is moving away from lending products, which can be seen by the higher mix of financial services products.
- The diversity of products by the company reduces the risks due to the dismantling of the US Department of Education and a broader recession.
- SOFI stock is quite cheap at only 17 times the EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending Dec 2027, while the company is expected to deliver robust revenue growth of close to 20% for the next two years.
