SoFi Technologies Shows Great Potential Despite Recession Fears

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies stock has seen a correction of 30% since the recent earnings in which it was able to beat the estimates.
  • The correction seems to be overdone as the fundamental numbers of the company are quite strong with 34% YoY growth in members and 26% YoY growth in adjusted revenue.
  • The company is moving away from lending products, which can be seen by the higher mix of financial services products.
  • The diversity of products by the company reduces the risks due to the dismantling of the US Department of Education and a broader recession.
  • SOFI stock is quite cheap at only 17 times the EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending Dec 2027, while the company is expected to deliver robust revenue growth of close to 20% for the next two years.

Sofi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, in Inglewood, CA.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has seen a big correction in the stock price since the recent earnings with the stock down by almost 30% after Q4 earnings. Some of the correction might be due to broader headwinds of tariffs

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

