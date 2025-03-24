Robinhood: Strong Earnings Despite Overall Market Weakness; Upgrade To Buy

Rex Investing
130 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Robinhood’s stock plummeted 40% from its all-time high due to overall market weakness and slowing monthly metrics.
  • Despite the drop, Robinhood posted a record quarter, with EPS almost doubling the three previous quarters combined.
  • With a 78% likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in June, I’m confident the stock market can rebound and climb back toward its previous highs.
  • The trading range between $35-45 provides a great opportunity to accumulate Robinhood, before the stock resumes its trend to ATH.
  • Assuming conservative 28% EPS growth for 2025, my target for Robinhood is $80/share by year-end.

Percentage sign cut in half by scissor

J Studios

In my previous article, I advised for caution ahead of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) earnings. The recent selloff now presents a BUY opportunity, given the confidence that earnings were outstanding. In this article, I will explain why I am upgrading Robinhood

This article was written by

Rex Investing
130 Followers
With a decade of experience in stock market trading, I specialize in equities and options, particularly in the Tech and Healthcare sectors. Armed with a Master's degree in Economics, I leverage research and technical analysis to inform my strategy. I maintain a diverse long portfolio and opportunistically trade options, focusing on leaps

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HOOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOOD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOOD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News