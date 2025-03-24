In my previous article, I advised for caution ahead of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) earnings. The recent selloff now presents a BUY opportunity, given the confidence that earnings were outstanding. In this article, I will explain why I am upgrading Robinhood
Robinhood: Strong Earnings Despite Overall Market Weakness; Upgrade To Buy
Summary
- Robinhood’s stock plummeted 40% from its all-time high due to overall market weakness and slowing monthly metrics.
- Despite the drop, Robinhood posted a record quarter, with EPS almost doubling the three previous quarters combined.
- With a 78% likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in June, I’m confident the stock market can rebound and climb back toward its previous highs.
- The trading range between $35-45 provides a great opportunity to accumulate Robinhood, before the stock resumes its trend to ATH.
- Assuming conservative 28% EPS growth for 2025, my target for Robinhood is $80/share by year-end.
