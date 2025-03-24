Realty Income: Unjustified Enthusiasm

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation's performance over the last 10 years does not justify investor enthusiasm today.
  • Real after inflation total returns over 10 years were 34%, the real dividend is up 10%, and the real stock price is down 29%.
  • The stock underperformed vs. Total Market funds, dividend-focused funds, and large REITs, and offered mixed results vs. triple net REITs.
  • Attractive returns demand opportunistic rather than automatic investment.
Tick placed in checkbox of selected neutral emoticon. Customer satisfaction and neutral client feedback for mediocre service

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is a widely held REIT with a long history of enthusiastic advocacy, particularly among retail investors. That enthusiasm appears unjustified today.

On the plus side, O is a very large triple net REIT that owns

ISTJ Investor
1.35K Followers
Myers-Briggs ISTJ. Detail oriented, data driven, planner, long time horizon. Individual investor for 20 plus years. Did the CFP exam for grins years ago, but never certified. Interest in energy, tech.

