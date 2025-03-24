Krystal Biotech: Preparing To Chase Following Positive CHMP Opinion For VYJUVEK

Biologics
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Krystal Biotech's VYJUVEK, a first-mover gene therapy for DEB, has received a positive CHMP recommendation, potentially boosting its global market presence and valuation.
  • Despite KRYS's premium valuation, its growth potential, strong financials, and first-mover advantage justify the market's appraisal, with a fair value estimate of $175-$185 per share.
  • Key risks include regulatory setbacks, reimbursement issues, competition from Abeona’s EB-101, and high operational expenses, which could impact short-term valuation and cash flow.
  • I plan to monitor KRYS for a potential entry, aiming to buy at $145, while considering scaling in if momentum remains strong and new highs are reached.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Compounding Healthcare get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Two businessmen running against wind

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been on the Compounding Healthcare “Bio Boom” speculative portfolio since the investing group’s inception due to their ability to develop cutting-edge “redosable” gene therapies. Although I am a big believer in cell and gene therapies, I have been apprehensive about loading

Thank you for reading my research on Seeking Alpha. If you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please check out my subscription marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare, and sign up for a free trial.  

This article was written by

Biologics
9.32K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REGN, SRPT, VRTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KRYS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRYS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRYS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News