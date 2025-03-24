The Boy Who Cried 'Corretation' Opportunity

The Macro Teller
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • The recent S&P 500 correction was one of the fastest, taking only 20 days to move from an all-time high to correction territory.
  • Market corrections are normal, occurring every 1.6 years on average, with smaller corrections happening almost annually.
  • Concerns about stagflation are overblown; current economic indicators do not support a high probability of stagflation.
  • Post-correction, the S&P 500 typically rebounds, with historical data showing significant gains in the months following a 10%+ decline.
  • Instead of crying out loud "Wolf!", "Stagflation!" or "Bear Market!" perhaps it's time to think out loud "Opportunity" (?).

Sad little child boy hugs a big teddy bear. Loneliness, lack of friends, domestic violence concept

Irina_Geo/iStock via Getty Images

A Quickie

The recent market correction surely was one of the quickest the S&P 500 has ever witnessed.

On a closing basis, it took the S&P 500 only 20 days to move from an ATH into correction

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, led by The Macro Teller and RoseNose.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” and “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (i.e. less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

It's Mandatory.

Macro Trading Factory

For an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

The Macro Teller
2.43K Followers

The Macro Teller has over 30 years of investing experience, including 25 as an investment manager. He holds a BA in Accounting and Economics, as well as an MBA in Finance. He is a licensed CPA and had been a licensed investment advisor in various countries, including the US (Series 7 & 66).

He runs the investing group Macro Trading Factory along with his team where they offer two easy to follow portfolios: Funds Macro Portfolio and Rose's Income Garden. Although the two portfolios are very different they share the same goal: Outperforming the market SPY on a risk-adjusted basis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FUNDS MACRO PORTFOLIO ("FMP") either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News