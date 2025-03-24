Ethereum (ETH-USD) had a solid performance in 2024. Opening the year at ~$2,300 and closing the year at ~$3,300. The ambiguity surrounding Ethereum's security status was also somewhat alleviated, following the SEC’s approval of the Ethereum spot ETFs
ETHW: Locked And Loaded For Potential Ethereum ETF Staking
Summary
- Ethereum had a strong 2024, with its price rising from ~$2,300 to ~$3,300, bolstered by the SEC's approval of Ethereum spot ETFs.
- Spot Ethereum ETFs have amassed $6.72 billion in net assets, but lag behind Bitcoin ETFs in market cap percentage and recovery during market dips.
- Staking integration in Ethereum spot ETFs could be a major growth catalyst, with Bitwise poised to benefit due to its existing staking infrastructure.
- Regulatory clarity on staking is crucial; if approved, Bitwise's ETHW could offer competitive staking rewards and attract significant institutional interest.
