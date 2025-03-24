Apple: Minimal Growth And Innovation Left - No Longer Magnificent Here
Summary
- Apple has met the dangerous combination of 'law of large numbers' and the intensifying competition in China, with it triggering the company's decelerating growth profile.
- While the Services segment continues to report low double-digit growth profile as the company generates rich free cash flows, it is apparent that the non-iPhone sales have been underwhelming too.
- Combined with the deteriorating balance sheet at a growing net debt position, we can understand why Warren Buffett has sold "67% of Berkshire’s Stake in Apple last year" indeed.
- These reasons are also why we believe that AAPL remains expensive at current levels, with the stock (at best) likely to trade sideways in the intermediate term.
- Combined with the growing short interest volumes and the mixed stock market sentiments, its investment thesis is not compelling here, pending further growth catalysts.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.