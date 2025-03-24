Sealed Air Corporation: Q4 Results Doesn't Give Me Confidence In The Short Term

Summary

  • Sealed Air Corporation's topline declined for the eighth consecutive quarter in 2024, driven by volume drops in the Protective segment, despite growth in the Food segment.
  • Protective segment's margin drop impacted overall margins; adjusted EPS declined to $0.75 but beat estimates by $0.08 in Q4 2024.
  • Continued weakness in the Protective segment and North American beef market compression are expected to pressure topline growth in 2025.
  • Volume deleverage and weak pricing should temper overall margin growth in the quarters ahead.
  • Considering a weak outlook in the short term, it's better to avoid SEE stock for now.

Different Types Of Coffee Sorted Out In Paper Bags In A Coffee Shop In Kuwait

urbazon/E+ via Getty Images

The Thesis

As the packaging company Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) exited the year, the pressure across the topline continued, primarily due to weak demand and pricing in its protective segment. I expect the volume pressure to continue

